PHINMA CORP. reported a higher first-quarter (Q1) attributable net income of P407.43 million, driven mainly by growth in its education business.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said higher enrollment, cost-control measures, and contributions from its solar energy and hospitality units supported earnings during the period.

Revenues for the quarter reached P5.45 billion, while consolidated net income stood at P892.28 million.

For the first quarter, PHINMA Education Holdings Inc. (PEHI) posted P2.34 billion in consolidated revenues and P1.13 billion in net income, supported by a 12% increase in enrollment for the second semester of School Year 2025-2026.

During the period, PEHI acquired Southeastern College, its 12th institution in the Philippines and 14th in Southeast Asia. The acquisition added a Pasay campus to its PHINMA Saint Jude College network.

The PHINMA Construction Materials segment, composed of Union Galvasteel Corp., Philcement Corp., Union Insulated Panel Corp., and PHINMA Solar Energy Corp., posted combined revenues of P2.56 billion and a net loss of P23.78 million.

Philcement received an equity investment from Sumitomo Osaka Cement Corp. during the quarter, while construction of its Davao facility continued.

PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. recorded revenues of P337.52 million and a net loss of P230.04 million, citing continued weakness in the Metro Manila property market.

“PHINMA’s Property segment continued focusing on regional developments, primarily the Saludad Township in Bacolod, while expanding access to affordable housing through PHINMA CoHo Corporation (PHINMA Community Housing) which is preparing to start construction in Davao,” the company said.

The company’s hospitality segment posted revenues of P144.06 million and net income of P12.80 million, supported by higher occupancy and room rates.

“Our Strategic Business Units continue to focus on execution, stronger revenue generation, cost management, and the strategic use of capital,” PHINMA Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Chito B. Salazar said.

“These initiatives across the Group will further bolster our financial position and support our long-term growth plans, allowing us to better create sustainable impacts in the communities that we seek to uplift and the markets we serve,” he added.

As of March 31, PHINMA Corp. reported cash and cash equivalents of P4.29 billion, total assets of P61.10 billion, and stockholders’ equity of P18.61 billion.

On Tuesday, shares in PHINMA Corp. fell 1.81% or 24 centavos to close at P13 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno