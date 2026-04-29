AYALA LAND, Inc.’s retail arm Ayala Malls said it is expanding the use of renewable energy (RE) across its properties as part of its energy efficiency efforts.

As of 2025, 31 out of 32 Ayala Malls are powered by accredited retail electricity suppliers or renewable energy providers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This represents 98% of its portfolio, with estimated annual savings of up to P180 million from reduced use of conventional power sources.

“We take a diversified approach, combining clean power sourcing with on-site generation to improve resilience, manage risk, and support stable, long-term energy performance across our malls,” said Paul Birkett, chief operating officer of Ayala Malls, noting that renewable procurement is only one part of the company’s energy framework.

Solar rooftop installations are also underway, with 13 Ayala Malls currently hosting about 15.3 megawatts-peak (MWp) of installed capacity. The remaining 19 malls are in various stages of bidding or discussion for similar installations, which could add about 20 MWp once implemented.

“The solar roofing across the properties is a long-term, portfolio-wide strategy rather than one-off adoption. This supports Ayala Land’s broader goal of embedding energy resilience, reducing reliance on centralized power, and strengthening operational reliability,” the company said.

Ayala Malls reported an energy intensity of 76.6 kilowatt-hours per square meter in 2025.

The company said initiatives such as lighting upgrades, zoning, and sensor-based controls helped manage energy use.

“Through responsible infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and consistent operating standards, we create environments where tenants perform better, communities stay engaged, and our assets remain resilient and competitive over the long term,” Mr. Birkett said, noting that sustainability is part of the company’s operations.

Total electricity consumption rose 8% year on year in 2025, which the company attributed to new mall openings, improved occupancy, and ongoing redevelopment projects, including The Greenbelt Complex 1, which began in 2024. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales