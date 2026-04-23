JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP. said its Enrile, Tuguegarao City branch has become the first quick-service restaurant in the Philippines to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Operations and Maintenance (O+M) certification, marking a milestone in its sustainability push.

“Sustainability is integrated into how we design and operate our stores as we continue to evolve and improve across the network,” Jollibee Philippines President Ferns Yu, Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

The certification recognizes the store’s operational performance, including energy and water efficiency, waste management and indoor environmental quality, focusing on day-to-day facility management rather than design alone.

Opened in November 2024, the Enrile branch was recognized for systems that reduce resource use and improve environmental performance. These include rooftop solar panels, solar water heating, LED lighting, high-efficiency motors and water conservation features such as rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment for reuse.

Jollibee said the achievement supports its broader strategy of embedding sustainability across store design, construction and operations as it responds to rising energy costs and climate-related risks.

“We will continue to strengthen this commitment as we build more stores and support the communities we serve,” Mr. Yu said.

The company also plans to expand the use of energy- and water-efficient technologies across its store network nationwide.

LEED O+M certification is an internationally recognized standard that assesses how existing buildings perform over time in terms of environmental efficiency and operational sustainability.

Jollibee shares fell 1.23% to P160 each on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno