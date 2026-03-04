WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is earmarking around P7.7 billion for initiatives to reduce water losses and maximize available water supply across its service areas.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Ryan B. Zamora, Maynilad’s head for Central Non-Revenue Water (NRW), said most of the allocated investment will be used for pipe replacement.

“Recovering water through NRW reduction helps us optimize existing infrastructure and improve overall system efficiency,” Mr. Zamora said. “Much of this work happens underground through continuous monitoring and early leak detection before problems become visible at the surface.”

For 2026, NRW initiatives will support pipe replacement in high-loss areas, expanded leakage control activities, network diagnostics, and the continued evaluation of emerging technologies.

NRW refers to water that is not billed and is lost due to leaks or illegal connections.

The budget is part of Maynilad’s planned investment of up to P20.65 billion from 2025 to 2027 to reduce water losses.

The company ended 2025 with an NRW level of 30.7%, down from 38.4% in December 2024. The reduction translates to about 256 million liters per day of recovered water — enough to meet the daily needs of more than 1.6 million customers.

Maynilad aims to lower its average NRW level to 29% this year and reach 20% by 2030 through sustained infrastructure investment, system monitoring, and targeted network rehabilitation programs.

“An important aspect of NRW is water conservation, to ensure that the next generations will still inherit and will be able to use a proper water system,” Mr. Zamora said in Filipino.

Last year, Maynilad identified 35,000 underground leaks and repaired 71,000 underground and surface leaks. Mr. Zamora said aging pipelines and coastal exposure were among the main causes of pipe deterioration.

Reducing NRW involves complex operating conditions, including dense environments with limited excavation access, ongoing road and drainage construction, and extensive permitting and traffic coordination requirements.

The company currently uses electronic listening devices, ground microphones, and in-line inspection tools to pinpoint underground pipe leaks.

Maynilad serves Manila (except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), and also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad’s majority shareholder, is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera