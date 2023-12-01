PETROGREEN Energy Corp., a subsidiary of Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp., said it had gained support from the municipal government of Bugallon in Pangasinan for its 25-megawatt (MW) solar power project.

“Such commitment from local governments is vital so that the investments and efforts of the private sector and the Marcos Jr. administration to increase the country’s renewable energy supply eventually succeed,” PetroGreen lawyer Roberto Santos said in a media release on Thursday.

Located in a 25-hectare site in Brgy. Salomague Sur, the solar project is expected to deliver renewable energy (RE) in the area by the fourth quarter of next year that will generate 41,000 megawatt-hours of power annually and reduce carbon emissions by 29,056 metric tons.

The company quoted Bugallon Mayor Priscilla I. Espino as saying: “We are grateful, and we welcome this much-needed investment by PetroGreen here in our locality that will not only add to our power supply, but will also con-tribute green jobs, social upliftment, and fiscal benefits to Bugallon and to Pangasinan province.”

“If [PetroGreen] has other upcoming RE projects, they can bring and develop them here in our town,” she added.

In March, the company acquired the San Jose solar project in Nueva Ecija and the San Pablo solar project in Limbauan, Isabela.

Currently, the company through its subsidiary PetroSolar Corp. operates the 50 MW of direct current (MWDC) Tarlac-1 and the 20-MWDC solar power facilities in Tarlac City.

It is also developing the 27-MWDC solar project in Dagohoy, Bohol. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera