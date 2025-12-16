CEBU AIR, INC., the listed operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB), expects double-digit growth in passenger volume in the coming months despite a decline in November.

The airline carried over 24.2 million passengers from January to November 2025, up 10% from 22 million a year earlier, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Domestic passenger traffic rose 8.5% to 18 million, while international traffic increased 14.9% to 6.2 million, it said. Overall, the year-to-date seat load factor (SLF) averaged 84%, slightly higher than November’s 81.8%, as overall seat capacity reached 28.8 million, up 10.3% from last year.

For November alone, Cebu Pacific transported 2.1 million passengers, down 9.1% year on year, the company said.

Domestic traffic fell 11.5% on 12.2% fewer available seats, resulting in an SLF of 83.8%, while international passengers dipped 1.8% despite a 7.1% increase in seat capacity, bringing international SLF to 76.8%.

Cebu Pacific Chief Executive Officer Mike Szucs said the decline reflected proactive capacity adjustments for the December and January peak period, severe weather events including Typhoons Tino and Uwan, and Airbus software reinstallation at month-end.

“We now look forward to returning to double-digit capacity growth over the coming months to align with the strong forward booking outlook,” Mr. Szucs said.

At present, Cebu Pacific operates 37 domestic and 26 international routes and has flown over 270 million passengers since its inception in March 1996.

The airline also operates a fleet of 99 aircraft, among the youngest in the world. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera