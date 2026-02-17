JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP. (JFC) on Monday reported preliminary fourth-quarter (Q4) systemwide sales of P122.3 billion, up 12% from the same period in 2024, and said its subsidiary will launch Compose Coffee in the Philippines.

JFC’s subsidiary Fresh N’ Famous Foods, Inc. (FNF) has signed a master franchise agreement to launch Compose Coffee in the Philippines.

“In every market where it operates, we’ve seen a disciplined operating model and deep focus on product quality that creates a repeatable formula for growth,” Jollibee Group Chief Financial and Risk Officer and Jollibee Group International Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Shin said in a statement on Monday.

“Compose Coffee’s entry into the Philippines reflects the Jollibee Group’s commitment to scaling brands with strong global potential,” he added.

Compose Coffee, which started in South Korea in 2014, is aimed at making coffee widely available. It is expected to integrate into Jollibee Group Philippines’ portfolio, expanding the company’s beverage operations using its operational processes, scale, and local consumer data, according to the group.

“We are extremely excited to launch Compose Coffee in the Philippines this 2026, aligned with its mission of making high-quality coffee more accessible to consumers,” Jollibee Group Philippines CEO Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

“This planned launch strengthens one of our key strategic growth pillars — the coffee and tea segment — and positions the Jollibee Group to play a more meaningful role in our customers’ daily routines.”

In January, Compose Coffee opened more than 1,000 stores in the past 18 months, bringing its total gross network to over 3,000 locations. In the same month, Compose Coffee received the highest customer satisfaction rating among low-cost coffee franchises in a survey conducted by the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA).

In a separate disclosure, Jollibee’s 70%-owned subsidiary, Jolli-K Co., Ltd., signed agreements to fully acquire All Day Fresh Co., Ltd., operator of the Shabu All Day hot pot and all-you-can-eat restaurant brand.

All Day Fresh, founded in 2014 and based in Seoul, runs 169 Shabu All Day stores in South Korea as of January 2025. The brand reports systemwide sales of $285 million annually, with per-store revenue of $2.4 million.

After the acquisition closes, Shabu All Day will be consolidated into JFC’s financials, adding about 1% to store count.

This is projected to increase revenues by 2%, raising international business to 46% of global revenues, and increase global earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by 8% in 2026.

“The inclusion of Shabu All Day in the portfolio is expected to materially increase Korea’s EBITDA and EBIT contribution to Global JFC,” the company noted.

Elevation Equity Partners Korea Ltd. (Elevation) and JFC began their strategic partnership in August 2024 by acquiring Compose Coffee, which Korean media and research groups named the top M&A deal of 2024. Elevation holds a 30% effective stake in Jolli-K and continues as JFC’s strategic partner.

“With Compose Coffee and now Shabu All Day, JFC continues to demonstrate its strengthened ability to acquire high‑quality, profitable businesses that align squarely with our strategic pillars and deliver meaningful long-term value to our shareholders,” JFC Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said.

“These investments reflect JFC’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing opportunities that are both financially accretive and operationally scalable.”

PRELIMINARY Q4 RESULTS

Philippine operations boosted systemwide sales by 9.7% during the quarter, driven by Jollibee at 9.8%, Mang Inasal at 20.5%, and Chowking at 5.4%.

International operations increased 15.4%, led by Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA) Philippine brands at 27.7%, Compose Coffee at 24.2%, Highlands Coffee at 23.1%, and Jollibee North America at 18.7%.

JFC’s store network expanded 5.9% to 10,341 outlets by end-2025, with 3,504 in the Philippines and 6,837 abroad.

International locations included 576 in China, 348 in North America, 437 in EMEAA, 985 Highlands Coffee outlets (mostly Vietnam), 1,079 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores, 357 Milksha outlets, 2,972 Compose Coffee stores, and 83 Tim Ho Wan branches.

For full-year 2025, systemwide sales rose 16.6% year on year.

Last month, JFC announced plans to spin off its international business into a standalone company, Jollibee Foods Corp. International (JFCI), which it will list on a US stock exchange by late 2027. Domestic operations will remain listed locally.

Shares of JFC rose 0.58% to P209 apiece at the local bourse on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno