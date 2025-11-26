MANILA WATER CO., Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios said a balanced portfolio of energy sources, supported by strong infrastructure, is essential for economic growth and attracting investment.

“I’ll stick by my position that a balanced portfolio of generating assets is the way to go forward, given the economic situation we face. That said, energy infrastructure is very important, not just to pay lip service to sustainability trends and all; it’s really to try to attract foreign investors,” Mr. De Dios said during the BusinessWorld Forecast 2026 fireside chat on Tuesday.

“So, if you were to ask me, I would take a very pragmatic view of things. It’s very good to have renewable energy in the mix.”

Mr. De Dios also said that while energy often dominates discussions on the green transition, water infrastructure should not be overlooked, noting that inadequate water systems affect consumers directly and sectors such as tourism indirectly.

“Water does not appear to affect the economy outwardly as much as power… However, there are hidden costs, such as in health and tourism,” he said.

He said that in some areas, consumers face high water prices despite poor infrastructure, while tourism suffers from low water quality.

“Whenever you have investors coming and saying, how’s your power situation? They don’t ask how’s your water situation… They won’t [even] say, ‘I’m not going to invest there because the water is bad,’ but you have to take a look at it from the different sectors,” Mr. De Dios said.

“I wish there was more emphasis on the value of water because you can go through your day without power, but I bet you can’t go through your day without water.”

SUSTAINABILITY

Mr. De Dios also said that sustainability remains a core part of Manila Water’s operations, going beyond trends or buzzwords.

“Over the last four years, I was running Manila Water in the East Zone area. And for us, sustainability was not really a buzzword. It was the very essence of our being and survival because the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) 6 talks about clean water and sanitation. In fact, of the 17 SDGs, 12 relate to the water sector. So, I mean, I can talk about water power, and I think both go hand in hand because for growth and development, sustainability is important to both sectors,” he said.

Manila Water recently updated its sustainability policy to focus on managing resources, reducing pollution, improving water use, expanding WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) services, and strengthening collaboration with local governments and communities.

The policy rests on three main pillars: supporting communities, protecting the environment, and maintaining trust and responsibility.

One key component involves conserving resources, managing watersheds, reducing pollution, and addressing climate and biodiversity issues. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno