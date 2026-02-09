PLDT INC. said its corporate arm PLDT Enterprise is strengthening its presence in satellite-enabled connectivity by leveraging Starlink services, following its accreditation as an authorized reseller for both public and private sectors.

“Within a year of deployment, Starlink has reached customers across the public sector, agriculture, banking, and other key industries — underscoring the accelerating adoption of satellite connectivity as a practical, enterprise-grade solution, particularly in underserved locations,” PLDT Senior Vice-President and Enterprise Business Head Patricio S. Pineda III said in a statement on Sunday.

PLDT Enterprise said its service is being used by government agencies and enterprise customers, supporting mission-critical operations and providing digital connectivity for key sectors such as education, healthcare, and disaster response.

Since becoming an authorized Starlink reseller, the PLDT unit has integrated Starlink’s low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite technology into its portfolio of enterprise-grade internet solutions.

“We have been delivering it as part of a fully managed, end-to-end connectivity ecosystem across the PLDT Enterprise Business Group — integrating fiber, wireless, managed SD-WAN, cybersecurity, data centers, and cloud solutions — allowing businesses to achieve resilience and scale through a single, trusted partner,” Mr. Pineda said.

The company said Starlink connectivity can now be deployed not only as primary access in remote locations but also as backup for critical operations, as LEO satellites provide standalone service capabilities.

According to a global network intelligence and connectivity insights firm, the Philippines is now the sixth-largest market for Starlink.

The 2025 Global Satellite Broadband Performance Report by Ookla noted that since 2019, SpaceX has launched 10,790 satellites, serving 9.2 million satellite internet customers globally. Starlink’s largest markets are the United States, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, and Canada, with the US accounting for 22.5% of customers and the Philippines 4.2%.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose