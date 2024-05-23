THE possible realignment of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-7) has gone through proper consultation, according to the local government of Bulacan.

“Considerations to reroute the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 from its initial path within the city resulted from effective and inclusive consultations with all relevant stakeholders,” Bulacan Mayor Arthur B. Robes said in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes after Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said last week that the completion of the MRT-7 is experiencing delays due to right-of-way issues in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“Our city government consolidated various sentiments from our constituents and we immediately shared it in a meeting with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista for their consideration,” Mr. Robes said.

He said the local government has submitted proposals to divert the Quirino highway route as the station is considered a “key thoroughfare” in the area.

“We have also forwarded options where this essential project can push through while also ensuring that the general welfare of the people of San Jose Del Monte is met,” he said.

The MRT-7 has a total of 14 stations. It will run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, and is expected to carry 300,000 passengers daily in its first year, and up to 850,000 passengers a day in its 12th year.

It is a project of San Miguel Corp., with the company financing the construction and set to operate the 23-kilometer commuter rail system under a 25-year concession agreement with the government.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has said it is looking at opening the Quezon North Avenue Joint Station to Lagro by the first quarter of 2025.

The Bulacan leg of the MRT-7 will not be completed by 2025 as only 12 stations of the commuter rail line will be operating by then, the DoTr said, adding that the new target for the line’s full operations is between 2027 and 2028. — A.E.O. Jose