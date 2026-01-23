GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it has expanded its collaboration with Nokia Corp. to make network application programming interfaces (APIs) available to more users and businesses.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company said broader access to network data through APIs could create opportunities for enterprises to use advanced network capabilities across sectors such as banking, healthcare, automotive, and entertainment.

Under the agreement, Globe will gain access to Nokia’s full portfolio of APIs through the Network Exposure Program (NEP), a cloud-native and programmable platform designed to streamline API services and enable interoperability within network environments.

“With cyberattacks on digital services accelerating, it is crucial that we make available the latest network-powered technologies to our enterprise customers and help safeguard against fraud. We are now at the stage of testing how Nokia’s NEP can support our customers in the banking and enterprise sectors,” Globe Vice-President and Head of Globe Business Stella Christine D. Dizon said in a media release on Thursday.

Globe previously partnered with Nokia last year to test the NEP for the development of security-focused applications aimed at addressing mobile banking fraud.

“Nokia’s open API solutions will empower Globe to rapidly develop and deploy new services, fostering innovation and creating new revenue streams by securely exposing network capabilities to developers and partners,” Nokia Head of Network Monetization Platform Shkumbin Hamiti said.

Shares in Globe rose P28, or 1.75%, to close at P1,630 apiece on Thursday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose