PLDT INC. said its sustainability performance improved this year, citing gains in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The Pangilinan-led telecommunications firm reported that its environmental, social and governance (ESG) score rose by five points to 77 this year from 72, out of a possible 100, in the S&P Global CSA 2025.

“Our latest S&P Global CSA rating reflects the progress we continue to make in connection with our organization-wide goals to adopt global best practices and report developments in our ESG journey,” PLDT Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios said in a media release on Tuesday.

S&P Global annually assesses more than 12,000 companies based on industry-specific ESG criteria, helping companies align their sustainability initiatives with business strategy.

“Going beyond scores, we remain steadfast in harnessing lessons learned from independent benchmarks, such as the S&P CSA, to help the business further in creating long-term value and making a positive impact on our stakeholders,” Ms. Vergel de Dios said.

PLDT said its sustainability efforts are aligned with international frameworks and standards such as the United Nations Global Compact, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, Global Reporting Initiative, and Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.

In September, the company also reported that its ESG rating improved to “BBB” this year from “BB” under the latest assessment by MSCI ESG Ratings.

Earlier this year, PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. adopted policies to conserve biodiversity and support nature-based solutions as the group expands its network infrastructure.

The company also secured a P2-billion social loan last year to support the rollout of its fiber network and a P1-billion green loan for network upgrades and expansion.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, PLDT shares gained P20, or 1.56%, to close at P1,300 apiece.

