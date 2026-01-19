PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) received its first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft on Saturday and expects to take delivery of five of its nine remaining orders this year.

“With our first Airbus A350-1000, this aircraft represents the very best of modern aviation technology, and will serve as an anchor of our long-haul operations,” PAL Holdings, Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Lucio C. Tan III said during a media unveiling of the aircraft on Jan. 17.

“Over the past year, we invested in a more modern and efficient fleet. We have also strengthened financial discipline and redesigned our operating model,” he also said.

PAL plans to deploy the aircraft — the first of its kind in Southeast Asia — on flights to North America and other international destinations.

The Airbus A350-1000 is a modern long-haul widebody aircraft designed to carry a large number of passengers on long-distance flights.

PAL’s newest aircraft offers business, premium, and economy class cabins.

Mr. Tan noted that the A350-1000 will diversify and strengthen PAL’s fleet while supporting the airline’s sustainability agenda, as the aircraft is designed to be fuel-efficient.

The national carrier has also outlined a refurbishment plan for its older aircraft as part of its fleet modernization and growth strategy.

PAL is refurbishing 18 Airbus A321ceo aircraft, which will operate across Asia by 2027. Routes include Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Jakarta, Bali, and Guam starting this year, and other key Asian destinations by 2026-2027.

PAL plans to roll out three refurbished aircraft this year, nine in 2026, and six in 2027.

PAL Holdings reported an attributable net income of P9.03 billion for the January-to-September period in 2025, up 33.58% from P6.76 billion a year earlier, supported by higher passenger revenues of P116.56 billion, from P115.66 billion. — Ashley Erika O. Jose