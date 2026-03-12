THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is evaluating a possible reduction in airport landing and takeoff fees to help stabilize airfares as global fuel prices rise.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines expressed support for the potential fee reductions, saying the move could help keep air travel affordable amid rising operating costs.

“AirAsia welcomes initiatives that aim to help cushion the impact on both airlines and travelers, including the possible review of certain airport-related fees,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The airline added that maintaining industry stability remains important.

“Any measure that supports operational sustainability while helping keep air travel affordable for passengers is a positive step for the industry. AirAsia Philippines will continue to closely monitor developments and work with relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders.”

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser on public-private partnerships at the technical advisory group Libra Konsult, described the DoTr proposal as a “stopgap measure,” noting that such fees are important for airport operations.

“Aerodromes don’t make much money and the truth is, except for a select few, most are actually subsidized… Cutting those would redound to the government having to subsidize these costs — for both publicly- and privately (PPP)-run aerodromes,” he added.

“But aviation is not a daily work activity for people, it’s generally a more business-oriented transportation, where subsidies may not be necessary.”

While the DoTr explores possible relief measures, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) has already started collecting higher landing and takeoff fees from airlines since 2024.

These charges for international air traffic movements are scheduled to increase gradually throughout the NNIC concession period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose