LOPEZ-LED Energy Development Corp. (EDC) plans to invest up to P100 billion to expand and upgrade its Leyte geothermal power complex.

EDC is proposing several modifications to the Tongonan Geothermal Project (TGP) that would raise its total rated capacity to 967.224 megawatts (MW) from 637.21 MW, according to a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The proposed works include the construction of a new Upper Mahiao Power Plant, the upgrade of the Mahanagdong Power Plant, the drilling of additional wells, the upgrading of existing well pads, the expansion of the battery energy storage system, and further exploration drilling.

“The planned modifications at the TGP will secure long-term production, sustain supply to the Visayas grid, and improve efficiency by generating more power from the same steam resource,” EDC said.

The company plans to decommission the existing 30-year-old Upper Mahiao Power Plant and replace it with a new facility with a capacity of 450 MW, or more than three times its current output.

The existing 136.5-MW Upper Mahiao plant, which EDC took over in 2006, began commercial operations in 1996 and was the country’s first geothermal project developed under a build-operate-transfer scheme.

EDC is also proposing to upgrade the 180-MW Mahanagdong Power Plant through the deployment of modular binary units, a move aimed at improving efficiency without expanding the plant’s footprint.

To increase steam supply, the company plans to drill 172 additional wells within the existing project block and to upgrade current well pads to improve safety and reliability while minimizing additional land use.

Adjacent to the existing 10-MW Tongonan battery energy storage system, EDC plans to expand capacity to 30 MW to provide additional grid support.

Separately, the company is targeting the start of drilling activities at Alto Peak, which is expected to contribute steam equivalent to about 30 MW of additional generating capacity.

Construction and commissioning of the new facilities are expected to begin this year, with all proposed modifications targeted to be operational by 2029.

“Once operational, the additional output will reinforce Leyte’s position as a major energy supplier and help meet the power needs of Eastern Visayas and the national grid,” EDC said.

EDC, the renewable energy subsidiary of First Gen Corp., has a total installed capacity of 1,480.19 MW, accounting for about 20% of the Philippines’ total renewable energy capacity.

Since 1976, the company has developed geothermal facilities across Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island, and Mindanao. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera