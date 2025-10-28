ALCANTARA-LED Alsons Power Supply Corp. has partnered with St. Peter’s College (SPC) in Iligan City to launch the Alsons Power Cadetship Training Program, an 18-month initiative aimed at developing young professionals for leadership roles in the energy sector.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it formalized the partnership with SPC through a memorandum of agreement, marking the official rollout of what it described as its flagship talent development initiative to prepare the next generation of professionals in the power industry.

The program includes classroom instruction, on-the-job training, mentoring, and project exposure designed to accelerate the development of participants.

“Through the Cadetship Training Program, we are opening doors for young professionals, especially those from Mindanao, to be part of our mission to power with care,” Alsons Power Vice-President for Corporate Services Maria Jiji Q. Lara said. “This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing future leaders of the energy industry and empowering them to grow and thrive with Alsons Power.”

SPC President Peter Dan P. Punongbayan said the partnership will allow graduates to gain real-world industry experience and potentially pursue careers in the energy sector.

Following the pilot in Iligan City, Alsons Power said it plans to expand the program nationwide to reach more aspiring professionals and help build meaningful careers in the Philippine power industry.

Alsons Power, which describes itself as Mindanao’s first independent power producer, operates five power plants with a combined capacity of 482.5 megawatts. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera