GIGA ACE 8, INC., a unit of ACEN Corp., plans to begin commercial operations of its P26-billion expansion of the Palauig solar farm in Zambales province in northern Philippines in the first quarter of 2027, according to a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The company is seeking to increase the project’s capacity to 420 megawatt-peak (MWp) from the earlier proposed 300 MWp. The expansion will cover 369.83 hectares, up from 275 hectares, and include 196,784 more photovoltaic modules.

Giga Ace 8, a special purpose vehicle for renewable energy projects in the Philippines, secured an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for a 246-MWp solar plant. The amended certificate reflects the higher power output and expanded project area.

The plant, located in the villages of Bulawen and Salaza, was selected for its accessibility, high solar irradiance and low risk of geological hazards such as earthquakes and landslides.

The expansion will include a battery energy storage system with up to 347-megawatt capacity to supply electricity during peak demand or deficits. The company said lithium-ion batteries are preferred for their energy density, long lifespan and environmental benefits.

“The Giga Ace 8 solar power project aims to achieve sustainable development and supply electricity to the Luzon grid to address the expected lack of supply and increasing demand,” the company said.

As of November 2025, construction was 88.19% complete. The solar plant is expected to have a 25-year operational lifespan, while the battery units are projected to last 15 years.

The project is scheduled for a public hearing on Jan. 28-29, an initial step in the environmental impact assessment process before the ECC is granted. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera