Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is planning to develop a 300-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm in Nueva Ecija at an estimated cost of P30.5 billion.

In a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, San Jose Onshore Wind Power Corp., a CIP subsidiary, said the project will cover 4,617 hectares across the municipalities of Lupao and Carranglan.

“With a potential total capacity of 300 MW, the project will not only add clean energy to the Luzon grid but also support the Philippine government’s broader objectives of enhancing energy security, diversifying the energy mix, and advancing the transition toward a low-carbon economy,” the company said.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2027 and be completed by the second quarter of 2029.

CIP is a global investor in renewable energy assets such as wind, solar, and bioenergy. It manages 13 funds and around €32 billion for more than 180 investors worldwide.–Sheldeen Joy Talavera