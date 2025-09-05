THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE (PSE) and Bloomberg, a global financial data and media company, have announced a partnership aimed at boosting global investor awareness of the Philippine capital markets, through a series of joint outreach initiatives both locally and internationally.

The partnership was launched on Thursday with a bell-ringing ceremony and a panel discussion featuring PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon, Bloomberg’s Asia-Pacific Head Bing Li, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Francisco Ed. Lim.

Under the agreement, the PSE and Bloomberg will organize various investor-focused activities such as virtual roadshows and C-suite roundtables. They also plan to explore enhanced training opportunities for Philippine-based investor relations professionals.

During the 40-minute panel discussion, Mr. Monzon noted that the Philippines is home to some of Asia’s most dynamic companies, which are actively pursuing growth, expansion, and sustainability. Mr. Lim, for his part, said that integrity and credibility are vital to the development of the capital markets.

“Our objective really is to be able to leverage the global reach and expertise of Bloomberg so that our companies can reach out to global investors. And hopefully global investors will get to know about our listed companies and invest,” Mr. Monzon said.

Asked about the potential benefits for listed firms, Mr. Monzon said the collaboration provides a platform for companies to share key information — such as earnings, strategic initiatives, and growth plans — with an international audience.

“And because they’re on a global stage, I think it helps them become more transparent. It’s one of the transparency [requirements] of the global market,” he added.

Mr. Monzon expressed hope that continued dialogue with market participants would generate stronger global interest in Philippine-listed companies.

Meanwhile, Mr. Li said the outreach efforts highlight the Philippine market’s openness and growing appeal to global investors, particularly those eyeing Southeast Asia.

“This initiative can start an important dialogue with local market participants about how they can better tell their story to global investors through transparency and data,” Mr. Li said. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno