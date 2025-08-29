SOLAR ENERGY FIRM Berde Renewables has entered into a power purchase agreement with a mall operator and an agro-industrial firm to advance sustainable retail and agriculture in Mindanao.

In a media release on Wednesday, Berde Renewables said it had signed a power purchase agreement with KCC Malls and Biotech Farms, Inc. for the supply of 8.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

“Berde Renewables has been building momentum in the country’s clean energy transition, and today we are accelerating that shift to a new peak,” said Berde Renewables President and Co-founder Patrick Zhu.

Under the partnership, Berde Renewables will deliver solar power to KCC Mall Gensan, KCC Mall Marbel, KCC Mall Zamboanga, and the Biotech Farms agro-industrial facility in South Cotabato.

The energy firm said it will fully finance the project and oversee engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as long-term operations and maintenance.

Once operational, the solar facility is expected to produce 13 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually, offsetting 9,600 tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

“By integrating clean energy into our operations, we are elevating our standards in retail sustainability while ensuring that our malls remain resilient, efficient, and aligned with the long-term needs of the communities we serve,” said KCC Malls Chief Executive Officer Arvin Chan.

Rainnyl Chiang, renewable energy director at Biotech Farms, said energizing its agro-industrial facility with solar power further strengthens its commitment to circular economy principles while ensuring “stable, cost-efficient power for our business.”

“This initiative not only reduces our environmental footprint but also supports the broader goal of building a greener, more resilient Mindanao,” he said.

Berde Renewables is the portfolio company of global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, which focuses on solar and other clean energy technologies.

At present, the company has built 45.7 MW of solar projects in the Philippines, with 31 MW under construction and a 144 MW development pipeline. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera