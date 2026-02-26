THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it will require developers with proposed renewable energy (RE) plants generating at least 10 megawatts (MW) to pair them with energy storage systems (ESS), citing the need to support grid stability and deepen clean energy penetration.

In a department circular dated Feb. 16, the DoE said it will require all upcoming variable RE plants with an installed capacity of 10 MW or more to include energy storage systems capable of handling at least 20% of the plant’s capacity.

ESS allows renewable energy plants to optimize their operations by storing excess energy and releasing it when needed to augment supply or improve power quality.

“Energy storage is not only about storing surplus energy, it is about strengthening the grid’s capability to absorb more renewables while maintaining reliability,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in a statement.

“This policy ensures that ESS integration becomes part of system planning and project development, supporting better outcomes for consumers,” she added.

As more solar and wind power plants are connected to the grid, voltage and frequency can change faster and more sharply than in systems that rely mainly on traditional spinning generators, so quicker and more responsive control is needed, the DoE said.

The DoE said that ESS equipment with virtual inertia or fast-acting system response to support frequency stability may be deployed to improve the power quality of transmission and distribution networks.

The transmission network operator and distribution utilities are directed to ensure that ESS facilities are considered in grid reinforcement strategies “where storage can provide critical system services and improve overall reliability.”

The DoE will develop a national roadmap for ESS that will be included in the next edition of the Philippine Energy Plan, as well as other energy system plans.

“The updated ESS framework is designed to strengthen investment signals, improve system performance, and enable the country’s clean energy targets without compromising reliability, accelerating a future-ready power system that can integrate more renewables while maintaining secure and dependable electricity supply,” it said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera