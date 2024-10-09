MANILA Water Co., Inc. is expanding its renewable energy portfolio as it begins the installation of solar power systems with a total capacity of 2.5 megawatt-peak in its three facilities.

Manila Water will set up solar energy systems in Cardona Treatment Plant, East La Mesa Treatment Plant, and the San Juan Compound, the east zone concessionaire said in a statement on Tuesday.

The solar energy systems are estimated to generate 3.6 million kilowatt-hours per year and are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2,564 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, as well as mitigate power costs.

“As a company whose business is heavily reliant on nature, it is imperative for us to be proactive in ensuring environmental sustainability across all aspects of our operations,” said Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water’s corporate communication affairs group director.

“The Decentralized Solar installation is just one of the many energy-saving measures Manila Water is undertaking as part of our Energy and Sustainability Masterplan,” he added.

Manila Water partnered with Ditrolic Energy last year for a 15-year solar facility power purchase agreement worth P217 million.

The three facilities are set for installation by the fourth quarter of this year.

Once completed, the company’s solar projects are expected to increase the facilities’ operational efficiency, benefiting residents of Metro Manila, Rizal province, San Juan City, and Quezon City.

“By investing in renewable energy sources such as solar power, Manila Water secures more sustainable operations while contributing to the broader goal of reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels,” the company said.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera