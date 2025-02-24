THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) endorsed 11 power projects totaling 4,551 megawatts to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in January for a system impact study (SIS).

“In January 2025, the DoE issued 11 SIS endorsements, which are composed of two amendments and nine new applications,” the department said in a document posted on its website.

The SIS assesses the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate new connections.

Data from the DoE showed that it issued SIS endorsements for nine renewable energy projects, one conventional power project, and one battery energy storage system.

The largest project on the list is Pan Pacific Renewable Power Phils. Corp.’s 2,000-MW Maton Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Power Project (HEPP) in Apayao. This project is among those identified by the DoE as qualified to participate in the third Green Energy Auction Program.

The DoE also endorsed San Roque Hydropower, Inc.’s Lower East and West Pumped Storage HEPPs in Benguet, with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW, and Philnew Hydro Power Corp.’s 5.82-MW Mat-i 1 HEPP in Misamis Oriental.

Airstream Renewables Corp. received SIS endorsements for its 200-MW Real Offshore Wind Farm, 100-MW Silang Maragondon Wind Farm, and 40-MW Pandan Labayat Wind Farm, all located in Quezon province.

The DoE also approved Gemini Wind Energy Corp.’s 304-MW Gemini Wind Power Project in Samar and Northmin Renewables Corp.’s 200-MW Misor Wind Power Project in Misamis Oriental.

For other technologies, the DoE endorsed Toledo Power Co.’s 82-MW circulating fluidized bed coal-fired power plant in Cebu and EcoSolar Energy Corp.’s 20-MW Panitan Energy Storage Project in Capiz. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera