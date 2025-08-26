LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. said it wants stronger regulatory authority included in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Konektadong Pinoy Act to prevent potential abuse of relaxed provisions.

“Two particular areas we need to focus on are regulatory standards and cybersecurity. Too often, commitments are made but services are not delivered. This shows that standardization is very important,” Converge ICT Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in a Viber message on Monday.

The Konektadong Pinoy bill, which seeks to improve internet access by relaxing regulations and allowing more entrants into the data transmission industry, lapsed into law on Sunday.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it is now drafting the IRR of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act.

The agency said it will convene stakeholders for the drafting of the IRR, which it targets to finalize within 60 to 90 days.

DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda said the agency has invited major telecommunications and ICT companies to provide input on the IRR.

Converge expressed support for the Konektadong Pinoy Act, saying it is anticipated to encourage more industry participants and enhance connectivity and services nationwide.

“Competition gives people real choice. It’s not just ‘take it or leave it.’ That said, it’s very important to ensure that the right regulatory framework is in place, in this case the implementing rules and regulations. The last thing we want is for consumers to suffer from substandard offers. We need strong, clear, and enforceable rules that guarantee an equal playing field,” Mr. Uy said.

He said stronger regulation is needed to ensure accountability and protect consumers from fly-by-night operators.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act streamlines the licensing process in the industry. It also adopts an open-access policy to create a more accessible and competitive environment for all qualified participants across the data transmission network, while encouraging investments in digital infrastructure to support reliable and affordable data services.

Under the law, new data transmission entrants are no longer required to secure a legislative franchise or a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

Earlier, the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) said this provision undermines regulatory oversight and threatens fair competition, as the law only requires entrants to secure cybersecurity certification after two years of operations.

“Cybersecurity is so important. Every operator must have the capability to protect their network. Networks must have systems in place to protect against spam, scams, and other cyber threats. These are just some examples, but there is a lot we need to do. We at Converge are willing to work closely with the government and with other players in the industry to ensure that this law truly works,” Mr. Uy said.

Aside from telecommunication companies, the crafting of the Konektadong Pinoy IRR will also be led by the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), the DICT said.

“Reliable and affordable internet means more students, especially those in remote areas of the country, can gain access to online learning resources. Micro, small, and medium enterprises can reach broader markets, while clinics can deliver telehealth to those who are unable to travel to regional centers,” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said in a statement on Monday.

DEPDev said it is committed to working with its partners to ensure that the law’s implementation would be faithful to the Konektadong Pinoy Act’s objectives while also addressing the concerns of the stakeholders.

“The agency will continue providing evidence-based guidance and pursue an inclusive process in crafting the law’s implementing rules and regulations, ensuring that the promise of this reform brings real, equitably shared, and lasting gains for the country,” it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose