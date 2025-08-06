BUHAWIND ENERGY Northern Luzon Corp. (BENLC) has secured approval from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) for the integration of its 2,000-megawatt (MW) North Luzon Offshore Wind Power Project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it received NGCP’s approval for its facilities study, outlining the critical technical requirements necessary for the integration of the wind project into the national grid.

NGCP’s planned 500-kilovolt Burgos Substation, the completion of which is a key prerequisite for the project’s energization, is the designated connection point for the offshore wind project in Ilocos Norte.

BENLC is a joint venture between Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) and Danish firm Copenhagen Energy Group.

“NGCP’s meticulous study and evaluation of the grid connection requirements put BENLC in a stronger position to design and deliver power infrastructure that not only meets the highest technical standards but also contributes meaningfully to the Department of Energy’s agenda of increasing the country’s power supply and accelerating our transition to clean energy,” said PGEC Vice-President for Technical Operations Paul Elmer C. Morala.

To successfully deliver the capacity from its project and ten other offshore wind service projects in northern Philippines, BENLC is awaiting the assessment of the Philippine Ports Authority on the development of the Port of Currimao for offshore wind service operations.

Offshore wind farms need to be serviced from specialized ports hosting maintenance facilities and enabling equipment transport.

BENLC secured the pre-development environmental compliance certificate for the offshore wind project in May. The project was certified as an energy project of national significance by the Department of Energy and was issued a green lane certificate by the Board of Investments.

The northern Luzon wind development is expected to commence commercial operations by mid-2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera