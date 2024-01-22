THE PHILIPPINE Ports Authority (PPA) has awarded the P273-million Bulado port expansion project in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental to WTG Construction and Development Corp.

In a notice of award issued on Jan. 18, 2024, the PPA instructed the company to comply with the requirements within 10 days from the receipt. This includes posting the required performance security in the form and the amount stipulated in the instructions to bidders.

“Failure to enter into said contract or provide the Performance Security shall constitute a sufficient ground for cancellation of this award and forfeiture of your Bid Security,” the PPA said.

Meanwhile, the PPA issued a memorandum order creating a team called the PPA-Hinoba-an Port Services (PPA-HPS) “to ensure continuous delivery of cargo handling (CH) and other related services” at the port of Hinoba-an in Negros Occidental.

“The PPA-HPS shall henceforth manage and operate the CH services at the Port of Hinob-an, with power, functions and duties as may be necessary to enable it to carry out its purposes,” the PPA said.

The guidelines governing the PPA-HPS in managing the port include collection of the existing CH fees, rental rates, and other charges for CH services.

It also includes the disbursement of funds to finance the necessary expenses of operations and inventory of properties in the custody of the CH operator as of takeover date, among others. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera