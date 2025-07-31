THE Department of Energy (DoE) endorsed 17 power projects to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in June to undergo a system impact study (SIS).

“In June 2025, the DoE issued 17 SIS endorsements, including 14 new applications and three amendments,” the agency said in a document posted on its website.

The SIS determines the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate new connection.

The DoE approved SIS endorsements for 15 renewable energy projects, consisting of 10 wind, four solar, and one hydroelectric power project (HPP).

Among the large-scale wind projects are CI San Jose Corp.’s 1,246-megawatt (MW) Roxas Onshore Wind Power Project (WPP), 500-MW San Roque Onshore WPP, and 260-MW Mauban Onshore WPP.

The government also endorsed Philippine New Energy Development Inc.’s 500-MW Cebu WPP; Alba Renewables Philippines Corp.’s 300-MW Aurelius WPP; Econergy Renewable Power Philippines, Inc.’s 200-MW Sorsogon 2 WPP, 150-MW Camsur WPP, and 100-MW Northern WPP.

The DoE also issued SIS endorsements to SE Renewable Energy, Inc. for its 112-MW Lian Batangas WPP and to Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines Corp. for its 49.999-MW Panaon WPP.

The solar projects include Embrace Nature Power1 Corp.’s 180-megawatt-peak (MWp) Agrovoltaic Solar Power Project (SPP); Aboitiz Solar Power, Inc.’s 168.953-MW direct current Calatrava SPP; RE Resources, Inc.’s 92.545-MWp San Manuel SPP; and Joy-Nostalg Solaris Inc.’s 62.010-MWp Ajuy 1 SPP.

The DoE also endorsed Alsons Energy Development Corp.’s 8.810-MW Siayan 1 HPP for grid impact study.

For other technologies, the DoE endorsed Upgrade Energy Philippines, Inc. for its 25-MW Upgrade Santiago and 25-MW Upgrade Samar battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Over the first six months of the year, the DoE approved 78 power projects to undergo grid impact studies. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera