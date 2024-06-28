THE NATIONAL Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to upgrade Luzon and Leyte-Cebu Interconnection Lines 3 and 4.

This upgrade involves establishing 500-kilovolt (kV) backbone looping and extensions, which are part of the efforts “to continuously expand the power grid through ongoing transmission projects,” the NGCP said in a statement on Thursday.

“With expedited project approvals and proper support from the ERC and the DoE (Department of Energy), NGCP can do more and is ready to deliver more available power supply to the Filipino people,” the grid operator said.

The NGCP said that it is “more than ready” to accept additional generation capacity following the completion of its latest transmission backbone projects to meet the growing demand for electricity.

“Aside from strengthening our transmission network, the recently completed backbone projects allow NGCP to create room for additional generation capacity, whether from conventional or renewable power sources,” the NGCP added.

Among the NGCP’s recently energized projects are the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500-kV Transmission Line and the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kV Transmission Backbone.

The Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) adds 2,400 megawatts overhead transmission capacity and allows power sharing between the two regions of up to 450 megawatts (MW) of power, expandable to another 450 MW of capacity.

The grid operator said it has also completed Mindanao 230-kV Transmission Backbone extensions, which provides an additional transfer capacity of 2,200 MW in the north and 2,400 MW in the south of the region.

Ongoing projects such as the Tuy-Dasmarinas 500kV Transmission Line Project will provide a transmission capacity of 2,400 MW at its initial 230-kV energization stage.

Moreover, the Cebu-Bohol Interconnection Project in the Visayas will provide Bohol with 1,200-MW total interconnection capacity to Cebu island where MVIP is connected.

“Various new transmission backbone projects, such as the upgrade of the Luzon-Visayas HVDC (high-voltage direct current) interconnection, will upgrade the facility’s transfer capacity from 440 MW to 880 MW,” the NGCP said.

The grid operator also said that the country must double its current power output by installing more power plants “to keep up with the economy-driven rise in demand, and the continuing capacity degradation of aging power plants.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera