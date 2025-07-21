TANCO-LED digital entertainment provider DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said lawmakers should consider the potential effects of a total ban on online gambling, noting that regulation could help prevent a shift of users to unregulated platforms.

“Crucially, DigiPlus urges policymakers to weigh the consequences of a total ban. The experience of other countries has shown that banning licensed platforms does not eliminate demand for online gaming, but merely shifts users to unregulated black markets where there are no protections, no taxes, and no accountability,” DigiPlus said in a statement last week.

“In contrast, a well-regulated environment can protect players, generate billions in government revenue, and sustain over 40,000 jobs across tech, marketing, entertainment, customer service, and compliance,” it added.

DigiPlus operates online gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

The company said it is supportive of “smart and balanced” regulation that protects players, ensures industry accountability, and sustains the economic value generated by the legal online gaming sector.

“We believe regulation is the path to player protection. It’s the only way to safeguard players, preserve jobs, and close the door on illegal, underground platforms that operate without any oversight,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“With the right rules in place, the Philippines can be a model for safe, transparent online gaming in Asia. We are ready to work hand-in-hand with regulators, legislators, and community groups to make that vision real,” he added.

DigiPlus said it has already implemented safeguards across its platforms, including strict know-your-customer verification with government ID checks and age gating. The platforms have also had responsible gaming features since November 2024, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and cooling-off periods.

The company plans to introduce new initiatives such as enhanced affordability checks, behavioral nudges to curb excessive gaming, and referral pathways to licensed mental health experts.

It plans to roll out in-app community spaces this month to foster responsible gaming discussions and peer support, alongside featuring related content across all its platforms.

“DigiPlus emphasizes that these measures are not reactions to regulatory pressure, but part of a multi-year strategy to build a responsible gaming ecosystem. The company invests in data science, player support systems, and compliance technologies precisely because it believes the future of gaming depends on trust and transparency,” the company said.

“That is why it fully supports updated legislation, particularly around stronger penalties for illegal operators, and clearer advertising standards,” it added.

DigiPlus shares were last traded on July 18, up by 15.66% or P3.06 to P22.60 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave