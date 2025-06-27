MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) said it has upgraded the power transformer bank at its Duhat Substation in Bocaue, Bulacan to improve power quality in the area.

In a statement on Thursday, the power distributor said it replaced a 42-year-old transformer with a new 300-megavolt ampere (MVA), 220-kilovolt (kV)–115-kV power transformer equipped with an on-load tap changer.

“This ensures reliable electricity service and improved power quality in the areas of Sta. Maria, Bocaue, Balagtas, Meycauayan, Obando and Marilao in Bulacan,” the company said.

Meralco said the project will also support the power requirements of large-load customers, including the Philippine Arena, Hightension Steel, Joni Villanueva General Hospital, Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, SM City Marilao, and various municipal and city halls.

The company said its ongoing facility upgrades are part of efforts to address rising electricity demand while maintaining “safe, stable, and dependable service.”

In the first quarter, Meralco invested P683.74 million in the upgrade and development of three substations to help meet the growing power requirements within its service areas.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera