THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is seeking to retain its water allocation of 50 cubic meters per second (cms) from the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system for June.

While the request is still subject to approval by the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), the Angat technical working group has agreed to the proposal, according to Patrick James B. Dizon, manager of MWSS’ water and sewerage management division.

“Based on the historical records and also since the hot weather will now be reduced, the water demand in the next months will be decreased,” he said in a Viber message.

“But considering we have sufficient water from Angat Dam, we will be requesting to NWRB to maintain the allocation of MWSS,” he added.

MWSS is mandated to ensure the uninterrupted and adequate supply and distribution of potable water, as well as the maintenance of sewerage systems, in its service area covering Metro Manila and parts of Cavite and Rizal.

NWRB regulates and manages all water resources and services in the Philippines. It determines and approves MWSS’ monthly water allocation based on the status of the Angat Reservoir, weather conditions, and MWSS’ request.

Angat Dam supplies about 90% of Metro Manila’s potable water.

As of Monday morning, the water level at Angat Dam stood at 199.07 meters, lower than the 199.35 meters recorded a day earlier, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The latest readings remain below the dam’s normal high-water level of 210 meters. — Sheldeen Talavera