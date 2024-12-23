FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY, Inc. (FEU) has renewed its partnership with Lopez-led First Gen Corp. for the direct supply of electricity for its campuses.

In a statement on Sunday, the listed university said First Gen would supply 600 kilowatts (kW) of electricity to the FEU Alabang campus in Muntinlupa City and 650 kW to the FEU Institute of Technology near the main FEU campus in Manila.

“This power supply agreement, plus our investments in efficient air-conditioning systems, all within the context of the continued preservation of historical and significant cultural heritage buildings and landmarks, is very fulfilling for us as educators and as an example to our students,” FEU President Juan Miguel R. Montinola said.

FEU and First Gen first partnered in 2017, when the power generator supplied electricity to parts of the FEU main campus under the government’s Retail Competition and Open Access program.

The program allows end users consuming at least 500 kW a month to choose their own power supplier.

“Diversifying power sources and working with independent power producers help reduce volatility in power costs and the overall carbon footprint as well,” said Carlos Lorenzo L. Vega, First Gen’s vice-president.

First Gen has 3,668 megawatts of combined capacity from its portfolio of plants that run on geothermal, wind, hydro, solar energy and natural gas. — Sheldeen Talavera