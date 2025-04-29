REAL ESTATE developer PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. (PHINMA Properties) recently broke ground for its Maayo Terraces mid-rise residential condominium in Bacolod City.

The new project is located along the Bacolod-Silay Airport Access Road in Brgy. Bata, within the PHINMA Group’s 21-hectare Saludad Township, PHINMA Properties said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

Maayo Terraces sits on a 34,624.77-square-meter area. It will consist of 11 towers totaling 2,922 units.

The project will offer studio, one-bedroom, and one-bedroom loft units. The first tower is expected to be completed by 2027, while the second tower is scheduled to finish by 2029.

Maayo Terraces, developed under a partnership with Bacolod-based JEPP Property Corp., aims to cater to Bacolod’s middle class. The company also recently opened the project’s model unit to the public.

“Bacolod is in the midst of an exciting transformation — economically and culturally,” PHINMA Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Raphael B. Felix said.

“Maayo Terraces reflects our belief that real estate should go beyond shelter. It should shape communities where people thrive, grow, and come home to something deeply rooted in tradition yet forward-looking in design,” he added.

PHINMA Properties said that Maayo Terraces, which will dedicate over 60% of its area to open space, is master-planned by Royal Pineda+ Architecture·Design.

The development features courtyards, gardens, walkways, and a range of lifestyle amenities that encourage community interaction while ensuring everyday comfort and well-being.

According to the real estate developer, Maayo Terraces has seen robust interest from overseas Filipino workers, regional professionals, and returning Bacolodnons.

“Tailored for upwardly mobile families, professionals, and returning Bacolodnons, Maayo Terraces also appeals to a growing market of individuals drawn to Bacolod’s unique charm, strategic location, and expanding economic potential,” PHINMA Properties said.

Launched in October last year, the P12-billion Saludad Township is a master-planned ecosystem that will integrate residential enclaves, commercial hubs, educational institutions, hospitality components, and retail areas.

PHINMA Properties is the real estate subsidiary of Del Rosario-led listed conglomerate PHINMA Corp.

On Monday, PHINMA Corp. shares rose by 5.75% or P1 to P18.40 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave