PLDT INC., through its unit VITRO Inc., has partnered with global telecommunications and network infrastructure provider Nokia to enhance data center solutions and make them artificial intelligence (AI)-ready.

VITRO and Nokia signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on AI-driven data center solutions aimed at improving network security, scalability, and efficiency.

“The partnership will leverage VITRO’s world-class data center infrastructure and Nokia’s advanced network technologies to develop data center solutions tailored for AI workloads, including Generative AI (GenAI) training and inference,” PLDT said.

ePLDT plans to build its next data center in South Luzon to position VITRO Sta. Rosa as a data center hub and strengthen its market presence.

This follows the launch of VITRO Sta. Rosa, the company’s 11th data center, which is now operational.

In July, the company completed the structure of its 50-megawatt hyperscale VITRO Sta. Rosa, its largest data center to date.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, PLDT shares rose by P7 to close at P1,345 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose