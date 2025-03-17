ACEN CORP., the listed energy platform of the Ayala group, is progressing toward its target of 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, with ongoing developments across its domestic and international projects.

In the Philippines, ACEN’s 300-megawatt (MW) Palauig 2 solar farm in Zambales was 84% complete as of December 2024, based on the company’s presentation. The project, expected to generate 453 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually, is slated for completion in the first half of 2026.

Another project scheduled for completion next year is the 200-MW San Marcelino solar farm in Zambales, which is projected to produce 298 GWh per year.

ACEN also expects its Quezon North Wind project to deliver 345 MW by the fourth quarter of 2026, with an additional 208 MW coming online in 2027.

Outside the Philippines, ACEN anticipates its 520-MW Stubbo Solar project in New South Wales, Australia, to begin supplying electricity in the second half of 2025, with construction already 91% complete. The company is also working toward completing its battery energy storage system in New South Wales in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, ACEN’s 600-MW Monsoon Wind project in Laos is 91% complete and remains on track for commissioning in the second half of this year.

In the United States, the 129-MW Stockyard Wind project in Texas has reached a 73% completion rate and is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025.

In India, ACEN anticipates completing its 153-MW Maharashtra commercial and industrial (C&I) hybrid solar-wind project by the third quarter of this year.

The company is also advancing its 40-MW Salak & Darajat Unit 7 geothermal project in Java, Indonesia, its 80-MW Solarscape & Dayasinar Solar project in Malaysia, and its 68-MW Sonagazi Solar project in Bangladesh.

To date, ACEN holds 7 GW of attributable renewable energy capacity across operational, under-construction, and committed projects. Its footprint spans the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States.

“ACEN continues to progress toward our goals, notwithstanding the global headwinds impacting the energy transition. The company remains committed to scaling up renewables in the Philippines and across the region,” said Eric T. Francia, president and chief executive officer of ACEN. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera