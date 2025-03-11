PLDT ENTERPRISE, the corporate arm of PLDT Inc., has renewed its partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) as its digital and connectivity provider.

“This renewed collaboration marks another milestone in the decades-long relationship between PLDT Enterprise and Coca-Cola, solidifying PLDT’s role as the beverage giant’s trusted telecommunications and digital solutions partner,” PLDT said in a media release on Monday.

Under this partnership, PLDT Enterprise will provide CCEAP with end-to-end fixed, wireless, and information and communications technology (ICT) services to support its operations and enhance business productivity.

CCEAP operates 18 manufacturing plants across the Philippines, PLDT said, adding that the company relies heavily on a robust digital infrastructure for its operations.

“Through PLDT Enterprise’s extensive portfolio of mobility, connectivity, and ICT solutions, the company has been able to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives, ensuring seamless communication and efficient distribution networks,” PLDT said.

PLDT said that through its ICT and cybersecurity services, CCEAP has adopted its “continuity and managed security services,” strengthening the company’s cybersecurity framework.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of PLDT rose by P10, or 0.72%, to close at P1,401 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose