THE MAJORITY of Filipino commuters in Greater Metro Manila do not have the budget for fare increases, a recent survey conducted by a network and mobility advocacy group showed.

The Passenger Forum (TPF) poll also showed that more than half of its respondents (71%) are against a jeepney fare hike.

“There is no doubt that regular commuters simply do not have the budget space to allow any fare hikes,” Primo V. Morillo, TPF convenor, said on Monday. “This confirms what we have been asserting that the government should look for other solutions such as continuous and effective fuel subsidy for PUJs (public utility jeepneys), rather than simply giving the go signal for a fare increase.”

He urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to publicly release the liquidation of the P3-billion fuel subsidies.

“As the main rationale for the fuel subsidies is to cushion the effects of oil price hikes on the transport sector, it should also eliminate, or at least minimize, the need for fare hikes,” said Mr. Morillo.

Earlier this month, the Department of Budget and Management said it has approved the release of the P3 billion fuel subsidy program for public utility drivers and transport operators amid the rising prices of oil.

“We just cannot understand how LTFRB Chief (Teofilo E.) Guadiz’s media statement after distributing 3 billion pesos is to announce that they will soon approve a fare hike,” Mr. Morillo said.

Meanwhile, the TPF poll was conducted on Sept. 16-17 with the biggest percentage of respondents from Quezon City at 20%, Manila at 14%, and Caloocan at 9%. It said 29% of the respondents ride PUJs about 14 to 10 times a week, while about 20% take the jeep over 14 times a week. — Ashley Erika O. Jose