MGEN Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen), the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), has energized its solar power plant in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, which can generate 19.8 megawatts alternating current (MWac) of clean energy.

The solar power project was completed at least six months ahead of schedule and could supply power to at least 20,000 households, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

“More than just a solar power plant, MGreen Bongabon Solar is about creating opportunities, reducing our carbon footprint, and setting a new standard for renewable energy initiatives in our country,” said Dennis B. Jordan, president and chief executive officer of MGreen.

Currently, MGreen has a gross generating capacity of 612 MW of renewable energy. The newly completed facility will contribute to MGen’s goal of developing up to 1,500 MW of attributable renewable energy capacity by 2030.

“We acknowledge the role of this facility in fostering energy independence and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Sharon O. Montaner, director at the Energy Regulatory Commission. “The Bongabon Solar project is an example of how private sector initiatives align with the GEA (Green Energy Auction) program, providing the much-needed boost to our country’s clean energy capacity.”

This year, MGreen anticipates the completion of another solar plant in Cordon, Isabela, with a capacity of 52.8 MWac, and the expansion of an existing solar facility in Baras, Rizal, increasing its capacity to 12.6 MWac.

The company is also looking forward to completing the first phase of the MTerra Solar project in Nueva Ecija next year.

The project consists of a 3,500-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant and a 4,500-megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system. Once completed by 2027, it is expected to provide clean energy to more than two million households.

MGen, the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), holds a portfolio with a combined gross capacity of 2,602 MW from both traditional and renewable energy sources.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera