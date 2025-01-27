REAL ESTATE developer PH1 World Developers, Inc. has launched three new projects worth over P14 billion, including a condominium in Pasig City. The company’s new launches include the Lykke Kondo condominium in Pasig City, the third tower of One Lancaster Park in Imus, Cavite, and the Southscapes project in Trece Martires, Cavite.

PH1 Assistant Vice-President Spike Alphonsus Ching told reporters during the launch event in Quezon City last week that the first phase of Lykke Kondo has a market value of P11 billion.

He added that the third tower of One Lancaster Park has a market value of P1.5 billion, while Southscapes has a market value of P1.8 billion.

PH1 is the real estate subsidiary of Saavedra-led listed infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp.

“We transform spaces into something extraordinary through innovation and technology that ensures the highest quality and value for money,” PH1 President Gigi G. Alcantara said.

Located at the Ligaya Intersection in Pasig City, Lykke Kondo is a one-hectare development that consists of three residential towers with 1,736 units.

The project offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations.

Lykke Kondo features AddLoft technology that provides up to 40% extra space, offering a two-bedroom unit at the price of a one-bedroom unit, resulting in savings of up to P4 million on premium inclusions.

The third tower of the 15-tower One Lancaster Park condo project is located at the Lancaster New City mixed-use development in Cavite.

The project offers up to 17 square meters of additional space for free. Unit prices start at P134,000 per square meter (sq.m.), with savings of up to P2 million on loft spaces for a two-bedroom unit offering 49 sq.m. of floor area.

The first two towers of the One Lancaster Park condo project have 191 units each.

Southscapes Trece Martires, PH1’s second horizontal development, is situated on a five-hectare lot in Trece Martires and offers 343 units. Prices range from P3 million to P10 million.

“That’s our strategy. Bring down the cost and push the quality,” PH1 Chairman Edgar B. Saavedra said.

Ms. Alcantara said that PH1 is also gearing up to launch a low-cost project this year. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave