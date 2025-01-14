WEST-ZONE CONCESSIONAIRE Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said its P4.84-billion water reclamation facility in Las Piñas City has reached 33% construction progress and is slated to start operations by July 2026.

Once operational, the facility will treat up to 88 million liters of wastewater per day, serving approximately 360,000 residents across 20 barangays in Las Piñas City, Maynilad said in a statement on Monday.

Treated wastewater from the facility will be discharged into the Zapote River, which flows into Manila Bay.

“Our construction timeline was unfortunately delayed by pandemic restrictions in 2020, but we resumed work in 2023 with renewed focus,” said Ramoncito S. Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Maynilad.

“This project reinforces our commitment to providing reliable wastewater services for our customers and easing the pollution burden on Manila Bay,” he added.

Maynilad said the Las Piñas Water Reclamation Facility is part of its “larger program to accelerate the rollout of sewerage and sanitation services in Metro Manila.”

The project is financed through a partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

The company said it has invested over P46.4 billion in enhancing the wastewater infrastructure across its concession area since 2007.

At present, Maynilad operates 22 sewerage treatment plants, two sewage and septage treatment plants, and one septage treatment plant, with a combined treatment capacity of approximately 724,000 cubic meters per day.

“This latest facility is a testament to Maynilad’s continued dedication to environmental sustainability and public health through improved wastewater management,” it said.

The company serves certain portions of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati. It also operates in Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

