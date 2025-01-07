LOGISTICS and sea travel solutions provider 2GO Group, Inc. aims to sustain its growth in 2025 by enhancing routes and expanding key services.

“We are building on the solid foundation we established in 2024 to achieve even greater success in 2025,” 2GO President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said in a media release on Monday.

For the year, the company has expressed its optimism about its operations, driven by the enhancement of shipping routes and the expansion of cold chain and ISO tank services to new destinations.

“These initiatives aim to reinforce 2GO’s position as a leading driver of economic progress in the Philippines, enabling seamless movement of goods and passengers across the archipelago,” the company said.

2GO is an end-to-end transportation, logistics, and distribution provider in the country under Sy-led conglomerate SM Investments Corp.

The company expects growth in its passenger volume in 2025 as it intends to further grow its services in its current operations.

In 2024, 2GO launched its ship re-fleeting program, which improved its operational efficiency and increased its cargo capacity by 35%, while also allowing route expansions to Davao and General Santos City.

2GO also leveraged its retail network in the Visayas region, which allowed improved trade in the region.

“With solutions tailored to diverse customer needs, from less-than-container-load (LCL) temperature-controlled shipments to reliable package and parcel services, 2GO’s offerings continue to cater to a wide range of logistical requirements,” it said.

2GO offers multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, distribution, special containers, project logistics, and e-commerce logistics. It also provides sea travel, freight forwarding, import and export processing, and customs brokerage services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose