THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it ordered the expansion of the Siargao’s Sayak Airport terminal to 700 seats from 200 in the face of growing passenger demand.

“We are going to monitor this expansion and upgrade to increase the seating capacity of this passenger terminal building,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Dizon said the DoTr will pursue a “modular” expansion of the terminal and expects the upgrades to be completed within six months.

The expansion will involve the removal of redundant x-ray machines to create space for the extra capacity.

The DoTr also said it ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to remove the VIP lounge at the passenger terminal to accommodate the growing number of passengers.

In 2024, the DoTr said it is looking to develop six greenfield airports destinations such as Zamboanga, Dumaguete, and Siargao.

Talks are ongoing with local government units regarding the new airport in Siargao, it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose