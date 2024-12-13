ABOITIZ Renewables, Inc. (ARI), the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), has energized its 173-megawatt-peak (MWp) Calatrava Solar Project in Negros Occidental.

“Calatrava is our fifth energized solar facility and the largest capacity thus far in AboitizPower’s growing solar generation portfolio,” ARI President James Arnold Villaroman said in a statement on Thursday.

Since the start of the year, AboitizPower has energized a total of 512 megawatts (MW) of energy projects. This includes the 159-MWp Laoag Solar and 94-MWp Cayanga-Bugallon Solar power plants in Pangasinan.

It also activated the 17-MW Tiwi Binary Geothermal Power Plant in Albay, and SN Aboitiz Power’s 24-MW Magat battery energy storage system in Isabela.

The company recently switched on the 45-MWp Armenia Solar Project in Tarlac.

“This project (Calatrava Solar Project) would not be possible without the help of the National Grid of Corp. of the Philippines. They have helped us energize the facility to deliver power through the Calatrava substation,” the company said.

At present, AboitizPower has over 1,000 MW of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources, while constantly pursuing opportunities to grow its portfolio for solar, hydro, geothermal, wind, and energy storage systems.

The company has set a target of expanding its renewable energy capacity to 4,600 MW by 2030.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company dropped 0.67% to close at P37.25 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera