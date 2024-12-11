MANILA Water Co., Inc. has tapped MSpectrum, Inc., Meralco’s solar subsidiary, to install 4.27 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar power systems at its facilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Manila Water said it signed a power purchase agreement with MSpectrum for the installation of the Phase 2 solar power project at its 10 facilities.

Construction of the solar power facilities is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Once completed, these are expected to generate 6.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power per year, reducing Manila Water’s grid demand to the equivalent consumption of 2,600 households.

“About two-and-a-half years ago, we started trying to germinate the idea of having solar [energy] inside the fence because it’s the responsible thing to do,” Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios said.

“It makes sense not just for the environment and sustainability, but because power is a very large component of our operating expenses,” he added.

Earlier this year, Manila Water started the installation of Phase 1 solar power systems at three facilities: the Cardona Treatment Plant, East La Mesa Treatment Plant, and San Juan Compound.

With a total capacity of 2.5 MWp, the solar power systems are estimated to generate 3.6 million kWh per year.

“These facilities will not only deload the power grid; they will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2,564 tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) annually,” the water company said.

MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solar solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers “through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.”

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera