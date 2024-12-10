PHILIPPINES AIRASIA, Inc. (AirAsia Philippines) is projecting to end the year with 7.2 million passengers flown, a 9.09% increase from last year’s 6.6 million, but falling short of its eight million target for 2024.

“As of November, the low-cost carrier already reached seven million passengers,” said Ricardo P. Isla, chief executive officer of AirAsia Philippines.

He said the company’s target of over seven million by yearend is conservative, as it has already reported 528,031 bookings for Christmas and New Year’s Day, with 367,455 for domestic travel and 160,576 for international destinations.

At the same time, the airline said some routes are under assessment for possible launch.

The low-cost carrier will be more aggressive in 2025, Mr. Isla said, adding that it is considering expanding its hub in Manila.

“Coming from 2024, Manila is our most important hub. And when you say the most important hub, the second thing to discuss is the optimization of Manila and our 16 aircraft. [We will] concentrate on that,” he said.

He said the company’s strategy is to focus on strong routes, including leisure destinations like Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and Bohol, as well as non-leisure domestic routes such as Negros, Bacolod, and Iloilo.

“If we are building our core competencies on these domestic routes, we will also keep our international presence,” Mr. Isla said, noting that it is most strong in North Asia, such as Japan, but is seeing slow pick-up in China routes.

AirAsia Philippines said it is planning to explore new territories or points of destinations, but it will depend on the strengthening of its Manila hub, Mr. Isla said.

For 2025, the company aims to retain its fleet of 16 aircraft, he said.

However, AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head Steve F. Dailisan said the airline’s fleet size would depend on the result of the integration of its parent company, Capital A Bhd., which trades as AirAsia, with the group’s aviation business to AirAsia X.

“Whatever exciting developments will come out of the integration since we are part of Capital A or AirAsia Group in the Philippines. We will also benefit from the developments,” Mr. Dailisan said.

Malaysian-based airline group Capital A Berhad, operator of budget carrier AirAsia Philippines, is transferring its aviation business to AirAsia X Berhad to improve its aviation operations and strengthen financial performance. — Ashley Erika O. Jose