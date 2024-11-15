FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) and its subsidiary PAL Express have partnered with European aerospace company Airbus SE to support predictive maintenance and health monitoring across their fleet.

“This collaboration with PAL highlights the potential in Southeast Asia for data-driven efficiency in fleet management,” said Airbus Head of Commercial Services for Asia-Pacific Balinda Zhang in a statement on Thursday.

Airbus will equip PAL’s fleet, including A320 Family (A321ceo and A321neo), A330ceo, and A350 aircraft, with S.FP+ solution or S. Fleet Performance + suite.

“Our partnership with Airbus to implement S.FP+ will help PAL in elevating operational efficiency. Leveraging Airbus’ predictive maintenance solutions will enhance our fleet’s reliability and high-performance standards,” PAL Senior Vice-President Roland A. Narciso said in a media release.

The solution is expected to advance PAL’s operational capabilities, Airbus said, adding that the S.FP+ solution is designed to minimize unplanned maintenance.

According to Airbus’ website, S.FP+ is a digital solution that helps improve technical operations, aircraft dispatch, and unscheduled event anticipation and fleet reliability. — A.E.O. Jose