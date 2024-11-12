LISTED DFNN, Inc. has signed an agreement to provide expanded technology services to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in a bid to boost the latter’s lotto operations.

On Nov. 8, the company signed an agreement with PCSO as a corporate business level two agent, DFNN said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The agreement is aimed at “increasing sales and thus enhancing the charitable contributions of (PCSO’s) lotto operations,” the company said.

“The services have soft launched over the weekend and are now live,” it added.

DFNN is an information technology provider and systems integrator.

The company has competencies in high volume and secure financial transactions, software or middleware development, IT support services, secure platform development, and turnkey implementations.

It also holds licenses for electronic gaming machines, a sports betting exchange, and digital and pari-mutuel games.

On Monday, DFNN shares dropped by 9.09% or 30 centavos to P3 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave