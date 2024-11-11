METRO PACIFIC Health Corp. (MPH) has expanded its portfolio to 27 hospitals with the recent acquisition of the City of General Trias Doctors Medical Center, Inc. in Cavite.

The 27 hospitals under MPH’s network have 4,400 beds, 11,000 doctors, and 16,000 healthcare staff to accommodate 4.2 million patients a year, the company said in a statement over the weekend.

MPH has 11 hospitals in the National Capital Region, eight in North and South Luzon, two in the Visayas, and six in Mindanao.

“This investment in General Trias is our 16th provincial partnership and the second in the province of Cavite in just a little over a year,” MPH President Augusto P. Palisoc, Jr. said.

The newly acquired hospital, situated along Governor’s Drive in General Trias, is centrally located among the five most densely populated cities in Cavite.

It is also near the Cavite–Laguna Expressway (CALAX) Governor’s Drive toll exit, expected to open in the first quarter of next year.

“As our network expands, we are attracting more hospital owners eager to collaborate with us, probably because of the marked improvements they see in the hospitals MPH invests in,” Mr. Palisoc said.

MPH is the healthcare arm of the Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Some of its hospitals include Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Davao Doctors Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center. It also has 33 outpatient care centers, two allied health colleges, and a centralized laboratory.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

