REAL ESTATE developer Ovialand, Inc. launched a 9.7-hectare development in San Pablo, Laguna, marking the second project under its joint venture with Japan-based Takara Leben Co. Ltd.

The project, called Sentro, will have 746 housing units priced at P3 million to P5 million, Ovialand President and Chief Executive Officer Pammy Olivares-Vital said during the launch event in Makati City late Tuesday.

She added that Ovialand expects about P2.2 billion in sales for the initial phase of the development.

“The launch of Sentro builds on our ongoing fruitful partnership with Takara Leben. This involves us tapping their expertise as we work towards our goal of having a nationwide presence by 2033,” Ms. Vital said.

The turnover of the units will start by late 2025. The property is located near the city center and has a 20-meter frontage.

The sizes of the housing units range from townhouse, duplex, and single-detached units. Each unit is built using pre-cast technology, allowing homebuyers to move into the homes within three to six months.

“We want our homebuyers to avail their dream homes with ease and convenience as they are assisted in every step of the home-buying process — from securing their loan applications up until the completion of administrative-related work,” Ms. Vital said.

Some of the amenities of Sentro include a planned commercial center, wider roads, bike lanes, and open spaces.

“The commercial space we’re allocating is around 10% of the area. Our goal is to supplement the community,” Ms. Vital said.

The first project of the Ovialand and Takara Leben joint venture is the 6.5-hectare Savana South in Laguna, which has 657 house and lot units.

To date, Ovialand has completed close to 3,000 housing units in San Pablo, Laguna, which are fully moved into by homebuyers.

Other Ovialand projects in San Pablo include Santevi, Sannera, and Savana.

Takara Leben is a Japan-based company involved in the development and sale of condominiums, leasing of real estate, and distribution of real estate. It is a subsidiary of Japan-listed Mirarth Holdings, Inc.

Ovialand is a real estate developer that has a presence in Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, and Bulacan. It caters to the premium and affordable segments of the real estate market. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave