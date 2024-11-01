THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has directed all its regional directors to coordinate with government agencies that will render public assistance operations during the observance of “Undas” (All Saints’ Day).

“To ensure the safety and well-being of the general public during the observance of Undas 2024, the NTC has mobilized its annual Undas public assistance operations starting Oct. 23,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

In a memorandum, the NTC directed all its regional directors to coordinate with and extend assistance within their respective areas of jurisdiction to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Civic Action Groups (CAGs) and Amateur Radio Groups (ARGs) that will also render Undas 2024 public assistance operations.

“This initiative includes any assistance that the commission may provide, such as issuance of temporary permits and licenses which are necessary to ensure the safety of our kababayans who will be traveling to various parts of the country,” the NTC said.

“The NTC Regional Offices were also directed to secure the assistance of radio, television, and cable TV stations/operators for the proper and timely dissemination of important public service information,” it added.

Likewise, the commission mandated the regional offices to monitor the operations of the CAGs and ARGs in their areas of jurisdiction, specifically the areas and routes covered, contact numbers of point persons and radio frequencies used, including locations of radio base stations for the entire duration of the public service operation.

“During this period, the NTC shall continue to accommodate any request for pertinent assistance from the general public, in order to uphold the meaningful observance of this important public occasion,” the agency said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante